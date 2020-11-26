Balanced effort leads Mizzou to season opening win

Mizzou tipped off the season with a 91-64 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena, improving to 4-0 record in season-openers under head coach Cuonzo Martin.

Senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon led Mizzou’s stout defense, grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds and two steals. Mizzou outrebounded Oral Roberts 41-29 and forced 15 turnovers.

Mizzou scorched the nets offensively, shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. Senior Mark Smith led four Tigers in double figures with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He drained four of the Tigers’ 10 triples. Dru Smith added 16 points, six assists and five boards in an all-around effort. Xavier Pinson tossed in 17 points and Javon Pickett added 11. The two Smiths, Pinson and Pickett combined for 62 points.