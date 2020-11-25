MIAA sets plan for spring soccer, volleyball

The MIAA finalized plans to conduct a women’s soccer and volleyball season in the spring of 2021. The plans were approved by the MIAA Athletic Administrators Council (AAC) on November 24.

For volleyball, MIAA members will play an eight-match schedule against teams in their division, which will be based on geographical location. The schedule will begin the week of February 22 and conclude the week of April 11. For flexibility, all dates and locations will be mutually agreed upon by participating members. Along with the eight-match MIAA schedule, institutions will be permitted to schedule up to the NCAA maximum of 20 contests with outside competition this spring (2021) and will decide when those competitions occur during each school’s championship segment. The 2021 spring volleyball season will culminate with all teams being invited to a postseason tournament to be held on April 16-17.

In women’s soccer, the Association will play a six-match schedule with two postseason matches. Matches will begin the week of March 29, 2021, and conclude the week of April 26, 2021. Along with the eight-match MIAA schedule, institutions will be permitted to schedule up to the NCAA maximum of 14 contests with outside competition this spring (2021) and will decide when those competitions occur during each school’s championship segment.

The complete schedule for women’s soccer and volleyball, along with more details on the volleyball postseason invitational will be announced at a later date. No formal MIAA Champion will be recognized for the 2020-2021 academic year in either sport.