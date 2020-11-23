Mizzou vs Arkansas postponed. Tigers to play Vandy instead on Saturday

The Mizzou vs. Arkansas football game for this Saturday (Nov 28) has been postponed, resulting in rescheduling of games that include Vanderbilt playing at Missouri instead.

The Arkansas game has been postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The Vanderbilt-Mizzou game is a rescheduling of a game postponed on October 17. The game will be played at 11 am on Saturday on the SEC Network.