Mahomes commits another first as he rallies Chiefs in closing minutes

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce from 22 yards out with 28 seconds to play as the Chiefs rallied past the Raiders 35-31 in Las Vegas. Derrick Carr’s one-yard TD toss to Jason Witten with 1:43 left had put the Raiders ahead 31-28. Mahomes passed for 348 yards, two TD’s and an interception as Kansas City improved to 9-and-1. Carr had three TD passes and a pick for Las Vegas, which slipped to 6-and-4. Daniel Sorenson picked off Carr on the Raiders’ final drive to secure the win.

Adam Teicher of ESPN pointed out this is the first time in his career that Mahomes has thrown a go-ahead TD pass in the final two minutes. He was pretty effective. The Raiders had scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 remaining, but Mahomes drove the Chiefs 75 yards in seven plays with Mahomes going 6-of-7.

The Chiefs totaled 460 yards and picked 36 first downs. Both Kelce and Tyreek Hill had over 100 yards receiving, but the defense didn’t get much of a pass rush against Derek Carr and the secondary and linebackers looked bad in coverage, missed tackles and just plain being manhandled by Vegas’ physical receivers.

For the second week in row the defense has allowed 31 points, but the Chiefs have scored 146 points over the last four games, averaging 36.5 points per game so while there is concern about the defense there has yet to be a defense to hold the Chiefs under 26 points since week 2 vs. the Chargers.

Around the AFC West

>>Herbert Leads Chargers Past Jets

(Inglewood, CA) — Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers took down the Jets 34-28 in Inglewood. Keenan Allen had 16 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. Mike Williams and Hunter Henry also caught touchdowns for Los Angeles. Tevaughn Campbell returned an interception for a touchdown for the Chargers, who move to 3-and-7. Joe Flacco threw for 205 yards, two touchdowns and a pick for the Jets. Frank Gore and La’Mical Perine rushed for scores for New York, which drops to 0-and-10 and has been eliminated from postseason contention.

>>Broncos Top Dolphins

(Denver, CO) — Melvin Gordon the Third ran for two touchdowns as the Broncos beat the Dolphins 20-13 in Denver. Gordon ran for 84 yards and Phillip Lindsay added 82 yards on the ground in the win. Drew Lock threw for 270 and a pick while Tim Patrick hauled in five catches for 119 yards as Denver improved to 4-and-6. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 83 yards and a touchdown before he was benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. DeVante Parker caught six passes, including a touchdown, as Miami fell to 6-and-4.