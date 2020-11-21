Mizzou holds off South Carolina with late game interception

Mizzou linebacker Devin Nicholson’s interception in the final minute secured a Mizzou victory at South Carolina with a 17-10 win. The Tigers won the game with just 52 scholarship players, 11-players out, their defensive coordinator Ryan Walters in isolation and playing for the first time in three weeks.

“Can’t be anymore proud of my team with the fight they displayed,” said a satisfied head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

TURNOVER ROBE TIME: #Mizzou LB Devin Nicholson comes up with the game-clinching interception as the Tigers win their second straight Mayor’s Cup. pic.twitter.com/iFApjg4FvL — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) November 22, 2020

Mizzou jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead after Connor Bazelak found Tauskie Dove on a 20-yard fade pass in the first quarter. Larry Rountree put the Tigers up two scores with a one-yard dive. Rountree finished with 58-yards moving into second place all-time in Mizzou history trailing only Brad Smith. Bazelak led Mizzou on a late first half drive that ended with a field goal. The second half was a bit of a different story.

The Tigers offense sputtered punting on all-five possessions. Meanwhile, South Carolina turned to backup quarterback Luke Doty. After gaining just 58 yards in the first half, the freshman used his legs to kickstart their offense, rushing for 59 yards to help keep the Tigers defense off balance in the second and he bought time to hit open receivers. Late in the game, Mizzou got a crucial punt from Grant McKinniss who backed USC to their own 1-yard line. McKinniss also had a punt early in the game that backed the Gamecocks down to their one. Doty got USC out their 36-yard but threw the interception sealing the Tigers victory.

Mizzou is 3-3 and will face Arkansas next Saturday at 11 a.m. in Columbia.