Missouri Southern head coach to miss tonight’s opener after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball Coach Jeff Boschee will not coach the Lions in their season opening game tonight at Central Oklahoma after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Boschee released a statement via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The Northwest Missouri State University’s men’s basketball season opener at Northeastern State University set for next Thursday, Nov. 19, has been postponed until Dec. 31 after the RiverHawks’s men’s basketball program is enduring positive COVID-19 cases causing the delay in the men’s game. The Northwest women traveled and will play their game on Northeastern’s campus.