Gov. Parson COVID-19 briefing Nov. 19 : A new public health warning is coming for the entire state of Missouri (VIDEO)

Governor Mike Parson announced he will be issuing new COVID-19 guidance to local governments, “a public health warning for the entire state of Missouri. He says it will stress the importance of wearing a mask. Instead of a issuing a statewide mandate, he and the state health director are leaving the choice to city and county governments “to encourage them to take some sort of action to make this curb [in COVID-19 numbers] happen.”

“But at the end of the day, I’m going to stress to you again, as many people out there would like to say it’s government’s responsibility — it’s not,” Parson added.