White House Coronavirus Task Force: The spread in Missouri is exponential and unyielding

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Taskforce says Missouri is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1 percent, with the 7th highest rate in the country. Among their Nov. 15 recommendations:

“The spread in Missouri is exponential and unyielding with hospitalizations increasing week over week. Increases from the past two weeks correlate with Halloween and related activities. With Thanksgiving and upcoming holidays, Missourians must understand the COVID-19 situation statewide.

With all counties in the red zone and over 50% of nursing homes with at least one positive staff member, mitigation and messaging needs to be further strengthened as other states have done. Effective practices to decrease transmission in public spaces include limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25% and limiting bar hours until cases and test positivity decrease to the yellow zone.”

See more recommendations in WH Taskforce Nov 15 obtained by ABC News and confirmed by Center for Public Integrity