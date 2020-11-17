Chiefs could be without both starting tackles after Fisher, Schwartz

Chiefs offensive left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz along with backup offensive lineman Martinas Rankin have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s transactions report. The NFL Network is reporting that Fisher and Schwartz were exposed to someone who had tested positive which means it’s still possible the two starters on the offensive line could be available to play this Sunday at Las Vegas.

Both players will need to pass through the league’s close-contact protocols. If the Chiefs play without Fisher and Schwartz, Mike Remmers could move from guard to one of the tackle positions. It may also provide an opportunity to start Mizzou product rookie Yasir Durant.

KC receiver Mecole Hardman was added to the list last week.