Reid, Veach get contract extensions with the Chiefs

Since August the Chiefs have been working on contract extensions for head coach Andy Reid and G.M. Brett Veach. Today it was made official No specific word on the length of the agreements, but it was reported by NBC Sports earlier this year the deals would run through 2025. Reid became coach of the Chiefs in 2013. Veach joined the team at the same time, but didn’t become the G.M. until after the 2017 draft. Reid is 85-36 in his time with the Chiefs.

Kansas City is coming off their bye week and will face the red hot Raiders in Vegas this Sunday. The Raiders defense forced five turnovers, picking off Drew Lock four times in a 37-12 win over the Broncos.

The Chiefs are 8-1 and the Raiders are 6-3.