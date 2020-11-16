Raiders are rolling, Steelers unstoppable and a “Hail Murray” beats the Bills (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Chiefs had their bye in Week 10. The defending Super Bowl champs are 8-and-1. The lone loss was 40-32 against the Raiders on October 11th in Kansas City. The Chiefs will get a chance to avenge that defeat this Sunday when they play at Las Vegas. The Raiders crushed the Broncos 37-12 yesterday and have won three straight.

AFC Standings

Pittsburgh 9-0

Chiefs 8-1

Buffalo 7-3

Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cleveland, Miami (6-3)

>>Raiders Pound Broncos

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Raiders’ defense forced five turnovers as they pounded the Broncos 37-12 in Las Vegas. Jeff Heath finished with two of the four Raiders’ interceptions. Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas, which moves to 6-and-3. Drew Lock threw four I-N-Ts in defeat for the Broncos. DaeSean Hamilton scored the lone Denver touchdown. The Broncos are 3-and-6.

Elsewhere in the NFL

>>Tua, Dolphins Continue Winning, Top Chargers

(Miami Gardens, FL) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Dolphins held off the Chargeres 29-21 in Miami. Salvon Ahmed had 85 yards rushing and a score as Miami moved to 6-and-3. Jakeem Grant and Durham Smythe each caught touchdown passes in the win for the Fins. Justin Herbert threw for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an I-N-T. Keenan Allen caught a touchdown pass inside the final two minutes to bring the game within one score. Hunter Henry also caught a touchdown pass in the loss to drop LA to 2-and-7.

>>Steelers Top Bengals To Remain Undefeated

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns as the Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10 in Pittsburgh to remain undefeated. Diontae Johnson had six catches for 116 yards and a score while JuJu Smith-Schuster had nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win. Chase Claypool hauled in two touchdowns as Pittsburgh moved to 9-and-0. Joe Burrow threw for 213 yards and a score, with 115 of those yards going to Tee Higgins in the loss. Tyler Boyd hauled in six passes for 41 yards as Cincinnati fell to 2-6-and-1.

>>Cardinals Top Bills On Murray-To-Hopkins Hail Mary

(Glendale, AZ) — DeAndre Hopkins caught a Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray with two seconds remaining as the Cardinals topped the Bills 32-30 in Glendale. Murray and Hopkins rallied the Cardinals after the Bills took the lead with 34 seconds remaining. Hopkins finished with 127 receiving yards and a touchdown while Murray threw for 245 yards and the winning score while rushing for another two. The Cardinals are 6-and-3. Stefon Diggs gave the Bills a brief lead in the waning seconds. Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and two picks in the loss as Buffalo dropped to 7-and-3.