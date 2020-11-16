Number of playoff football teams who have forfeited adding up in Missouri

Lindbergh High School’s cancellation of their Class-6 Quarterfinals matchup with Fox this past Friday was the latest in a long list of schools that have dropped out of district and playoff football in 2020 as MSHSAA’s state playoffs trudge onward.
Class 6 forfeits: Holt, Kirkwood, Lindbergh, Rockhurst, Lee’s Summit North.
Class 5 forfeits: Oak Park, Parkway Central, St. Joseph Central, Webster Groves, William Chrisman.
Class 4 forfeits: Cape Central, Perryville.
Class 3 forfeits: Hollister, Reeds Springs.
Class 2 forfeits: Cuba, Lutheran South
Class 1 forfeits: Gallatin, Greenfield, Portageville, Principia, Putnam County, Slater.
8-man forfeits: Albany, Norborne, Schuyler County, St. Joseph LeBlond.