Mizzou set to face South Carolina minus Muschamp

South Carolina fired football coach Will Muschamp on Sunday and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, the former head coach at Colorado State, will serve as the Gamecocks’ interim coach for the remainder of the season. Mizzou is scheduled to face the Gamecocks this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. from Columbia, South Carolina. Muschamp, in his fifth season as South Carolina’s coach, was 28-30 overall.

Mizzou beat USC 34-14 last year in what turned out to be Barry Odom’s final season as the head coach for the Tigers. Prior to that, Muschamp’s Gamecocks won three straight over the Tigers.

Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz stated last Wednesday he was confident that they would have enough players to compete in this matchup with South Carolina. Mizzou’s game with Georgia was postponed after the defensive line position fell below the threshold required by the SEC to play a game.

The Tigers are 2-3. South Carolina is 2-5.