Missouri Senate postpones session; House postpones new member bus tour

The Missouri Senate portion of a special legislative session is postponed. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden announced this first on Monday morning via Twitter:

Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday. 1/2 #MOLeg — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) November 16, 2020

Rowden said the decision “was not made lightly.”

Missourinet confirmed with Senate President Pro Tem that there are members and staff with COVID-19.

Some senators were also busy over the past week with official gatherings and other rallies, including a pro-President Trump gathering inside the Capitol.

House freshman will have to wait to take their statewide bus tour.

Missouri House Speaker Designee Rob Vescovo’s statement about this component of the new House member orientation:

“Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to protect the health and well-being of members, staff and the general public, we have decided to postpone the two-week statewide bus tour for newly-elected House members. The tour is an incredibly important learning opportunity that gives new members first-hand experiences with many of the programs and facilities around the state that are impacted by their decisions in Jefferson City. I am committed to ensuring our new members will be able to benefit from this incredible educational experience at a future date when we can conduct the tour in a safe and responsible fashion that doesn’t risk further spread of COVID-19.”

The Missouri House will still hold its scheduled three-day orientation for new members this week in the State Capitol building, with plans to follow CDC guidelines and screenings.