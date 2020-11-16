Chiefs player’s medical scrubs going into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif elected to sit out the 2020 football season, but is still finding his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In May of 2018, LDT earned his medical degree from McGill University, a top medical school in Canada and has spent the year dedicating his work to helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH shared a display of medical scrubs courtesy of Duvernay-Tardif.

Newest artifacts to arrive at The Hall: medical scrubs & lab coat of @LaurentDTardif. The starting OG for the @Chiefs in #SuperBowl LIV, he stepped away from his football career this season to utilize his doctorate in medicine to help fight the COVID pandemic.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1wOIxiXBU1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2020

“Being at the front line during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our health care system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”