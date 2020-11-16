Chiefs player’s medical scrubs going into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Missourinet

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif elected to sit out the 2020 football season, but is still finding his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In May of 2018, LDT earned his medical degree from McGill University, a top medical school in Canada and has spent the year dedicating his work to helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH shared a display of medical scrubs courtesy of Duvernay-Tardif.

“Being at the front line during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our health care system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

