Mizzou’s Dru Smith named to preseason All-SEC team

Mizzou Men’s Basketball redshirt senior point guard Dru Smith was named preseason second-team All-SEC by a voting panel of both SEC and national media members.

Smith led Mizzou in scoring (12.7 PPG), assists (3.9 APG) and steals (2.1) while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and a team-best 89.9 percent from the free throw line, which ranked 11th nationally. Smith also led the entire SEC in steals with 64, which ranked 20th nationally and sixth all-time at Mizzou.

Smith averaged 12.7 points, 3.9 points, 2.1 steals and 4.2 rebounds per game. The last two SEC players to hit all those marks in a campaign were current Washington Wizards star John Wall and Philadelphia 76ers phenom Ben Simmons.

Mizzou was tabbed 10th in the SEC Preseason Media poll, ahead of Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt.