We’ve got Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz dropping movie lines discussing COVID-19…and its GLORIOUS!

A coin flip will decide who had home court advantage. No offense but instead of listening to Andy Katz and Moon Choi for an hour, I’d rather watch a virtual game of H-O-R-S-E