Heads I win, tails you lose, right? Coin flip to decide home team for Braggin’ Rights

A coin flip with decide the venue for this years Illinois-Missouri Braggin’ Rights Game. The two programs have agreed to square off on Saturday, December 12th at either Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri or the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The coin flip will take place tonight on a “Braggin’ Rights On Campus: Coin Flip Special” live production on Facebook, YouTube, and both schools’ official athletic websites.

