I’m just spit-balling here but the goal is to try to find a national champion for football and basketball and there’s a good chance it’s not going to happen in the usual manner during a pandemic. Plus I posted a picture of Sister Jean for no good reason other than it’s Sister Jean!!!

Adjust, pivot, be creative. I offer a couple of ideas just to get the process started.