Drinkwitz says “significant” contact tracing at Mizzou following one positive COVID-19 test

Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday a player tested positive for COVID-19 leading following testing on Sunday which led to substantial contact tracing at one position. The team took additional tests on Tuesday per Southeastern Conference protocol and will get those results on Wednesday. Drinkwitz did not identify what position is impacted by contact tracing. The Tiger are scheduled to play number-12 Georgia Saturday in Columbia.

The SEC mandates a minimum 53 scholarship players suit up, along with position limits. The SEC has already postponed three games this week because of COVID-19.

Coach Drinkwitz does not blame anyone on his team for contracting the virus and says the team has done a great job of going four weeks without a positive test since this one on Sunday.