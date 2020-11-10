Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Hazelwood West HS star wins National League Rookie of the Year Award

Hazelwood West HS star wins National League Rookie of the Year Award

By

St. Louis native Devin Williams is the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year. The Milwaukee Brewers reliever took home the award after finishing 4-and-1 with a microscopic 0.33 ERA. The Hazelwood West High School star allowed just one run in 27 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander also struck out 53-percent of the batters he faced, the highest percentage in MLB history by a pitcher with at least 20 innings pitched.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter