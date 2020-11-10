Andy Reid passes Curly Lambeau for fifth most coaching wins in NFL history

The Chiefs have their bye week after their 33-31 win over Carolina. It was head coach Andy Reid’s 230th victory, including playoffs, moving him into fifth place for career NFL wins. Only Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick and Tom Landry have more. KC will return a week from Sunday to face Vegas, the only team to beat the Chiefs this season.

1 Don Shula 347

2 George Halas 324

3 Bill Belichick 307

4 Tom Landry 270

5 Andy Reid 230

The Chiefs have scored at least 23 points for 23 straight games including the playoffs, breaking an NFL record they set between 2018 and 2019. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Chiefs have scored 23 or more points in 45 of their last 46 games.