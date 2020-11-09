Mahomes fastest to 100 TDs in win over Panthers

>>Chiefs Hold Off Panthers

(Kansas City, MO) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-31 win over the Panthers at Arrowhead. Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 159 yards. Tyreek Hill contributed nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and DeMarcus Robinson also had TD catches. Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field goal as time expired that would have given Carolina the win. The Chiefs are 8-and-1.

>>Mahomes Fastest To 100 Aerial TDs

(Kansas City, MO) — Patrick Mahomes’s four touchdown passing day in the victory over the Panthers hiked his career total to 101. He is the fastest quarterback to reach 100. He accomplished that in 40 games. Dan Marino held the record with 100 in 44. Former St. Louis Rams MVP QB Kurt Warner did it in 50 games. It was Mahomes’ 12th career game to throw at least four touchdowns.

Congrats to @PatrickMahomes for becoming the fastest player in NFL history to 100 career passing touchdowns! pic.twitter.com/B7KzVS0PS4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 9, 2020

>>Raiders Hold Off Chargers

(Inglewood, CA) — Chargers tight end Donald Parham couldn’t hang on to the go-ahead touchdown on the final play as the Raiders escaped with a 31-26 win in Inglewood. Derek Carr passed for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead 45-yard strike to Nelson Agholor early in the third. Devontae Booker and Josh Jacobs combined for 133 yards and two scores on the ground as Las Vegas improved to 5-and-3. Rookie QB Justin Herbert had another strong game with 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers, who fell to 2-and-6. Keenan Allen hauled in nine passes for 103 yards and a TD in defeat.

>>Falcons Fold Broncos

(Atlanta, GA) — The Falcons built a three-touchdown lead entering the third quarter and folded the Broncos 34-27 in Atlanta. Matt Ryan passed for 284 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as the Falcons won their second straight game. Todd Gurley added 53 yards and a TD on the ground as Atlanta jumped to 3-and-6 with its first home win of 2020. Drew Lock passed for two scores and ran for another in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos couldn’t mount another rally after shocking the Chargers the week before. Rookie Jerry Jeudy hauled in seven passes for 125 yards and a TD as Denver fell to 3-and-5.