Missouri’s state budget director to testify Monday in-detail about supplemental budget

We’ll learn more details about Missouri’s proposed $1.27 billion supplemental budget on Monday afternoon, during the House Budget Committee’s hearing in Jefferson City.

The committee plans a noon hearing in the Missouri House chamber. The funding will provide additional resources to respond to COVID.

Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, is expecting a four to six-hour hearing on Monday. Smith tells Missourinet that state budget director Dan Haug will be the primary person testifying on Monday, adding that state departments with appropriations in the bill will be at the Capitol to answer questions from committee members.

Governor Mike Parson (R) has called the special session, which began on Thursday. The governor notes there is still CARES Act funding that needs to be distributed to Missourians.

The governor says the supplemental budget includes funding for several items, including school nutrition service programs, job training grants, funding for a domestic violence grant and child support payments.

Governor Parson has spoken to both House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, about the special session. Parson says he is working with the Legislature to ensure that these funds are distributed across Missouri as quickly as possible.

The governor says since the Legislature approved the $35 billion state operating budget in May, additional CARES Act funding has been made available to the state.

During Monday’s hearing, Missouri House Budget Committee members will also hear testimony from the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) about nursing home family access. Smith says DHSS staff members will testify, about that issue.

Monday will also be the first meeting that new committee vice chairman Rep. Dirk Deaton attends, as vice chair.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, appointed Rep. Deaton, R-Noel, to the post last week, saying Representative Deaton will be ready to assist in the committee’s work to appropriate funding during the special session to combat COVID.

Speaker Haahr says it was important to name a vice chairman ahead of the special session.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet