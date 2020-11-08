Blunt says final election results unlikely to change enough to make a difference

National media reports Democrat Joe Biden has captured more than the required 270 electoral votes to become the next president, but President Donald Trump is not going down without a fight. Trump, a Republican, Trump has claimed widespread election fraud, a “mail-in ballot hoax”, and his campaign is suing. On Saturday, Trump also said on Twitter that he won the election “by a lot”.

During Sunday’s ABC television news program “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said the election should be finished the way it deserves to be finished. Then, he went a step further than many of his Republican colleagues have gone.

“Almost every state, within seven to ten days of the election, goes through that entire canvas. There are always some changes,” he said. “It seems unlikely that any changes could be big enough to make a difference, but this is a close election. We need to acknowledge that.”

Blunt, a Republican and former Missouri Secretary of State, said both Biden and Trump will benefit from the vote counting process getting entirely finished.

“It’s going to be much easier to work toward the kind of transition we want, look at the inauguration which I’m going to have the honor of chairing again this time, and bringing the country together if everybody feels like we went through a process and everybody was heard – every legal vote was counted, every illegal vote was challenged and not counted,” said Blunt.

He went on to say Trump’s lawyers should present their case and let the facts speak for themselves.

Despite COVID-19 continuing to take a toll on the country, Blunt said a “normal” inauguration is planned. He said scaling back the ceremony is easier than scaling it up.

“I think we’re going to project to the world that democracy works, that this country where, with the president’s efforts and other efforts, incredible energy in this election produced a result and that this is a great time for us to show how a true democracy works. And hopefully we’ll – I’m confident we’re going to see that,” said Blunt. “I expect to see both Vice President Biden and President Trump on the stage on Inaugural Day and that will be a powerful message no matter which one of them is sworn in that day.”

The six-person Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is made up of three senators and three house members. The theme for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies is “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union”.

