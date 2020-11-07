Princeton 42, Milan 36
Sarcoxie 36, Stockton 23
North Shelby def. Norborne/Hardin Central, forfeit
North Andrew 44, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 34
Stanberry 56, Rock Port 0
South Callaway 29, Paris 14
Windsor 62, Tipton 14
Lockwood/Golden City 35, Cabool 28
Marionville 34, Pierce City 0
Harrisburg 46, Westran 8
Marceline 55, Fayette 20
Penney 40, South Harrison 28
East Buchanan 11, West Platte 8
Mid-Buchanan 55, Polo 6
Jefferson (Festus) 40, Kelly 7
Lutheran (St. Charles) def. Cuba, forfeit
Lamar 49, El Dorado Springs 6
Hallsville 44, Hermann 8
Monroe City 28, Bowling Green 26
Palmyra 35, Clark County 8
Butler 40, St. Michael 21
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 20, Brookfield 6
St. Clair 42, Salem 7
Blair Oaks 54, Boonville 14
Centralia 26, Southern Boone County 12
Buffalo 63, Osage 24
Mountain Grove 28, Ava 14
Cassville def. Reeds Spring, forfeit
Mt. Vernon 42, Seneca 0
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 35, Oak Grove 0
North County 36, Hillsboro 28
Hannibal 42, Mexico 0
Moberly 55, Kirksville 14
Carl Junction 43, Hillcrest 6
West Plains 35, McDonald County 2
Helias Catholic 54, Nevada 22
Smithville 42, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 0
Farmington 24, Seckman 6
Jackson 55, Poplar Bluff 0, OT
Ft. Zumwalt North def. Parkway Central, forfeit
Washington 28, Camdenton 21
Lebanon 47, Willard 14
Carthage 55, Branson 35
Webb City 49, Ozark 28
Grain Valley def. William Chrisman, forfeit
Platte County 24, North Kansas City 17
Staley 14, Park Hill South 9
Fox 49, Lafayette (Wildwood) 28
Lindbergh 28, St. Louis University 21
DeSmet 54, Christian Brothers College 21
Francis Howell def. Holt, forfeit
Raymore-Peculiar 28, Joplin 7
Liberty North 44, Rock Bridge 0
MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – scores from 11/6
