Travis Kelce makes cameo in episode of new Showtime comedy. SPOILER ALERT! It’s lame

Showtime has a new comedy that will makes it’s debut on Sunday night at 10 p.m. CT called Moonbase 8. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes a cameo in the first episode.

Moonbase 8 is described by Showtime: “Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly star in this new comedy series as three astronauts stationed at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator in a remote part of the Arizona desert. While working vigorously to qualify for their first lunar mission, they encounter many obstacles including loneliness, self-doubt and their own incompetence. In spite of it all, they remain determined to prove they have the right stuff to reach the moon.”

The first episode has Kelce sitting at a table with Heidecker and Reilly as Armisen tells the crew they have a shortage of water, but then accounts for all they liquids they have and proclaims they have 14 gallons of water and orange juice. With the next shipment not arriving for three weeks. Kelce clunks through a line asking Reilly, “How did we burn through a months worth of water in a week?”

Maybe you’ll find it funny? I think its a stretch and I think Kelce should stick to delivering stiff arms instead of one-liners.