Salvador Perez of the Royals won his third Silver Slugger awards for American League catchers. He also won the hardware in 2016 and 2018. He joins Hall of Famer George Brett as the only three-time winner for the Royals. Perez, a six-time All-Star, hit .333 with 11 homers, 23 extra-base hits and 32 RBI in 37 games in the abbreviated season. He sat out last year after Tommy John surgery and missed time in summer training recovering from the coronavirus.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter