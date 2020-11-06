Northwest Missouri, Central Missouri football cancel scrimmages after COVID-19 outbreak

Saturday’s football scrimmage between Northwest Missouri State and Washburn University has been canceled as a result of 15 positive COVID-19 tests by the Ichabods. The University of Central Missouri Mules football scrimmage scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 against Washburn has also been canceled.

The Ichabods recently had an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases that affected at least 15 players as reported by Northwest’s athletic department. After contact tracing to possibly infected players, Washburn will not have enough players at various positions to play in the game after the quarantined waiting period of 14 days.

The Bearcats and Mules are still scheduled to meet for their scrimmage on Saturday, Nov. 21.