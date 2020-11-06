Missouri’s Blunt says all legal votes should be counted

President Donald Trump’s campaign is filing lawsuits to challenge the vote counting process in Tuesday’s general election. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says candidates have the right to use all of the tools available to them to ensure the votes are accurately counted.

“But every ballot cast, in accordance with state law, needs to be counted. The election is not over until it is counted,” Blunt tells KMBC-TV in Kansas City. “America believes in democracy, and we know how to vote, and we know how to count the ballots.”

He praises Trump’s campaign for energizing so many voters; that turnout records are being set in many places. He says those votes, on both sides, will be counted.

Blunt, a top Republican in his chamber, says the process should be completely transparent so the American people are confident in the results.

On Twitter, the president said “Stop the count” and “Stop the fraud.” It was flagged by Twitter for possibly being misleading.

A Capitol Hill press pool reporter quoted Blunt pushing back.

“You can’t stop the count in one state and decide you want the count to continue in another state. That might be how you’d like to see the system work but that’s not how the system works,” said Blunt.

Blunt served as Missouri Secretary of State from 1985-1993.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet