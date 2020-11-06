Chiefs DT Jones placed on COVID-19 list

>>Chiefs Place DT Jones On COVID-19 List

The Chiefs put Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The NFL Network reports it was not a positive test, but from being in close contact with someone who tested positive. The Chiefs reported earlier in the day head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder had tested positive for the virus. Jones had been receiving treatment on a groin issue. The team moved up its practice schedule two hours and then closed the practice facility. Meetings were held virtually in the afternoon. Jones leads the team with four-and-a-half sacks.

>>Chiefs Will Host Panthers With McCaffrey Sunday

The Chiefs’ defense will have a new concern Sunday when they host Carolina. Panthers’ Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to come off injured reserve and play in Kansas City. He has missed the last six games with a high ankle sprain. In 2019, McCaffrey became the third back in NFL history to log one-thousand yards rushing and receiving. KC fronts the AFC West with a 7-and-1 record, while the Panthers are 3-and-5.