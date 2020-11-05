NFL notes: Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Chase Daniel to start?

Patrick Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Mahomes is the only player to rank in the top three in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating. Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs torched the Jets 35-9 to improve to 7-1.

Sammy Watkins is back on the Chiefs’ practice field. The wide receiver has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also returned. He was placed on the injured reserve after a collarbone fracture in Week Three. Anthony Sherman was cleared to practice after being on the reserve/COVID 19 list. Left tackle Mitchell Schwartz and defensive end Frank Clark did not practice.

Former Mizzou QB Chase Daniel may get a start for the Detroit Lions after they placed starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on their COVID-19 list. Daniel signed a three-year $13 million deal this offseason to be the backup in Detroit. The Lions play at Minnesota.

Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos are scheduled to play in Atlanta. The Broncos shut down practice yesterday after a third case of COVID-19 was reported, the latest from a practice squad player. Denver GM John Elway tested positive earlier this week.

If Daniel gets the start for Detroit and Lock and Denver do play their game on Sunday, all we need is for Tom Brady’s backup Blaine Gabbert to get some mop up time in Sunday night’s game against New Orleans and we’ll see three former Mizzou quarterbacks playing on the same Sunday.