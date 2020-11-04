UPDATE: Missouri lawmakers to consider $1.27 billion supplemental, to provide more resources for COVID

Missouri’s governor is asking state lawmakers to approve a more than $1 billion supplemental budget during the upcoming special session, which begins Thursday in Jefferson City. The funding will provide additional resources to COVID-19.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith (R-Carthage) tells Missourinet that the total amount of the supplemental budget is $1.27 billion.

Governor Mike Parson (R) says there’s still CARES Act funding that needs to be distributed to Missourians. The supplemental budget will include school nutrition service programs, job training grants and funding for a domestic violence grant.

The governor also says the supplemental budget will also include funding for child support payments. He says since the Legislature approved the $35 billion state operating budget in May, additional CARES Act funding has been made available to the state.

