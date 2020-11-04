INSTAGRAM: Former Missouri State basketball star surprises mom with new home

Former Missouri State basketball star Alize Johnson, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and now plays for the Indiana Pacers, surprised his mother in their hometown of Williamsport, PA with a new home and he caught the moment on Instagram.
God never seems to amaze me. I have been through everything with my family, both good and bad times. We have never given up on each other, I would never allow it, EVER! My family is the reason I go so hard. The reason I sacrifice everyday and continue to put in work. I just want to see a smile on their faces. Today I surprised them with a New House I always dreamed about living in myself, but I’m taking care of them first because without them, there’s no Alize. When my second motor kicks in that everybody loves about me on the court, I’m thinking about them. It’s a feeling I can’t describe, it just takes over. I start reflecting back on how I came up and where I am today. I spent so many long hours grinding and my eyes filled with tears of fears of not getting everything I want in life. I’m glad I was built different because I never folded in any situation that looked impossible to complete. I went and got it done. I stayed humble and just Believed in myself. I’m not ending this without saying I still got more work to do, but I’m going to act a fool in this house until I get my own!
While playing at Missouri State, Johnson earned first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in his two seasons. He was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year during his junior season.
Johnson will earn just over $1.9 million this upcoming season which will push his career earnings to just over $4 million in three seasons with Indiana.