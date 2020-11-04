INSTAGRAM: Former Missouri State basketball star surprises mom with new home

Former Missouri State basketball star Alize Johnson, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and now plays for the Indiana Pacers, surprised his mother in their hometown of Williamsport, PA with a new home and he caught the moment on Instagram.

“God never seems to amaze me,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I have been through everything with my family, both good and bad times. We have never given up on each other, I would never allow it, EVER! My family is the reason I go so hard. The reason I sacrifice every day and continue to put in work. I just want to see a smile on their faces. Today I surprised them with a new house I always dreamed of living in myself, but I’m taking care of them first because, without them, there is no Alize.”

While playing at Missouri State, Johnson earned first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in his two seasons. He was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year during his junior season.

Johnson will earn just over $1.9 million this upcoming season which will push his career earnings to just over $4 million in three seasons with Indiana.