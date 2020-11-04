Gordon, Wong and O’Neill win Gold Gloves

Alex Gordon won his franchise-tying eighth Gold Glove as the best defensive AL left fielder in his final season. He announced his retirement in September after 14 seasons all with the Royals. He won his fourth straight and ties second baseman Frank White for the most Gold Gloves in club history. Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez was also a finalist, but Cleveland’s Cesar Hernandez took home the hardware.

A pair of 2020 Cardinals are bringing home Gold Glove awards. Free agent Kolten Wong won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award as the NL’s top second baseman. With his first career Gold Glove Award, Tyler O’Neill became the first left fielder in St. Louis history to earn the trophy. It is the 30th time the Cards have had multiple Gold Glove winners in the same season. Paul Goldschmidt was a finalist at first base, but lost out to Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo.