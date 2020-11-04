Check out the close races in Missouri’s general election

Missouri had some close calls in Tuesday’s general election. Here are the nail-biters of the night.

About 52% of Missouri voters have said thanks, but no thanks to Amendment 1. The proposed change to the state Constitution would have restricted the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and Attorney General to two terms. Currently, the Governor and State Treasurer are the only statewide office holders with a two-term limit.

Amendment 3 has prevailed in Missouri. The count was close. About 51% of Missouri voters favored overturning a redistricting plan they endorsed in 2018.

The race for the Second Congressional District seat was not as close as some had anticipated. Republican Ann Wagner of Ballwin will remain in Congress. She gained about 52% of the vote compared to Creve Coeur Democrat Jill Schupp’s 45%.

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, Democrat Judy Baker were locked in a tight battle all night for the 19th District Senatorial seat. About 52% of the voters chose to keep Rowden in office.

In the House District 135 race, prominent Republican Representative Steve Helms of Springfield lost by 34 votes to Democrat Betsy Fogle. The race is within the margin that gives Helms the chance to request a recount.

Republican Rick Roeber of Lee’s Summit won by 345 votes in the House District 34 race against Democrat Chris Hager. Roeber took home about 51% of the vote to Hager’s 49%.

