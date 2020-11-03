Three baseball broadcasters with ties to Missouri up for Frick Award (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Fox’s Joe Buck, former Royals broadcaster Buddy Blattner and Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean as three of the eight finalists for the 2021 Ford C. Frick Award presented annually for baseball broadcasting excellence.

Buck has been Fox’s lead baseball play by play guy for 25 seasons after working 11 seasons on Cardinals broadcasts. Dizzy Dean broadcast for the Cardinals and St. Louis Browns and Blattner teamed with 2007 Frick Award winner Denny Matthews as the Royals’ original broadcast crew, working in KC from 1969-through-1975. Blattner teamed up with Dizzy Dean for the first Baseball Game of the Week telecast on ABC and CBS. He was also voice of the NBA’s St. Louis Hawks.