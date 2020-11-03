Parson wins first term as Missouri’s governor

Gov. Mike Parson has won his first term as Missouri’s chief executive officer. The Bolivar Republican gave his victory speech tonight to a crowd in southwest Missouri’s Springfield.

“I believe it is our time to protect the Constitution. I believe it is our time to preserve the American dream. I believe it is our time to preserve freedoms for the next generations and it is our time to be governor for four more years,” he exclaimed.

About 57% of Missouri voters endorsed Parson while about 41% favored Galloway.

Galloway thanked her supporters at a gathering in Columbia. She currently serves as Missouri’s State Auditor.

“You can bet I’ll keep demanding accountability and transparency from politicians in Jefferson City for years to come. I’m not going anywhere Missouri. Thank you and good night,” she says.

Parson took over as governor in 2018 after former Governor Eric Greitens, a fellow Republican, resigned from office due to a growing list of allegations.