NFL: Mahomes big day leads to Chiefs crushing the Jets. Lock rallies Broncos. Vegas gets past Browns

Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs torched the Jets 35-9 in Kansas City. Tyreek Hill caught two touchdowns for the Chiefs. Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson also caught touchdowns for Kansas City, which moves to 7-and-1. KC rushed for only 50 yards with Le’Veon Bell held to seven yards on six carries against his former team. The Jets dropped to 0-and-8.

>>Broncos Rally To Stun Chargers

(Denver, CO) — The Broncos scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally from a 21-point deficit to stun the Chargers 31-30 in Denver. Drew Lock found K.J. Hamler to pull even with the Chargers with no time remaining in regulation. Brandon McManus kicked the winning extra point for the Broncos, which move to 3-and-4. Justin Herbert threw for 278 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Chargers. Mike Williams had 99 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Bolts, who fall to 2-and-5.

It’s now how you start, it’s how you finish. 👏 Recapping #LACvsDEN ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/J338OQLTtH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 2, 2020

>>Raiders Pull Past Browns In Windy Cleveland

(Cleveland OH) — Derek Carr found Hunter Renfrow for the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Raiders pulled past the Browns 16-6 in Cleveland. The TD broke a 6-all tie as Las Vegas improved to 4-and-3. Josh Jacobs ran for 128 yards on 31 carries for the Raiders and Daniel Carlson nailed three-of-four field goal attempts. Baker Mayfield passed for just 122 yards on a tough day for both offenses as heavy winds hit the city. The Browns fell to 5-and-3 overall and 3-and-1 at home.