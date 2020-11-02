Mizzou and Florida release joint statement following fight at halftime

Missourinet

Florida Gators Head Football Coach Dan Mullen could face a fine, suspension or both after the Southeastern Conference reviews Saturday’s fight between players and some assistant coaches at the end of the first half during the Missouri-Florida game. A bench-clearing brawl broke out when Trajan Jeffcoat delivered a high and late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Once the fight ended and both teams went to their respective locker rooms, the second half was played without incident. On Sunday, both schools released a joint statement.

