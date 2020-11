Despite playing without three starters on their defense, the Florida Gators defended their home turf limiting the Missouri Tigers to just 125 yards through the first three quarters in a 41-17 game.

Mizzou drops to 2-3 and head into a bye week.

Mizzou led 7-6 early in the second quarter after Jarvis Ware returned an interception 59 yards on a pass that was deflected after linebacker Nick Bolton hit the arm of Florida QB Kyle Trask. The Tigers defense kept Mizzou in the game most of the first half while the offense tried to find their footing.

The game changed in the final two minutes of the first half. Florida’s Kadarius Toney caught an 18-yard touchdown on busted coverage from Kyle Trask to give Florida a 13-7 lead. On the next possession a bad exchange between Connor Bazelak and Tyler Badie caused a fumble and set up the Gators with a short field. Toney weaved his way through the Tigers defense for his second touchdown in a span of 38 seconds to open a 20-7 lead.

Toney finished with four touchdowns. Trask threw four TD passes and set an SEC record with 18 TD throws in the first four SEC games.

At the end of the first half, Florida attempted a Hail Mary on the final play of the half aand Gators head coach Dan Mullen took exception with a hit on Trask that was borderline late that didn’t draw a flag but mostly should have. A fight ensued between several players on both teams with punches being thrown and assistants getting in the middle of melee.

Florida outgained Mizzou 514-248 and held to the Tigers to 3-15 on third down conversions.