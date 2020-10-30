Two key pieces on Chiefs offense out vs. Jets

Chiefs Preparing For Winless Jets

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs will meet the winless New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead. The Pat Mahomes-led KC offense has outscored opponents 218-to-143 for a 6-and-1 record. The Jets have been outscored by 118 points, 85-to-203, in losing their first seven. It would be the biggest upset of the NFL season if the Jets pull out a victory.

>>Schwartz, Watkins Likely Won’t Play Sunday

Right tackle Mitch Schwartz and wideout Sammy Watkins will likely not play Sunday for the Chiefs against the Jets. Both have missed the first two practices this week. Schwartz suffered a back injury on the first series against Buffalo and did not play last Sunday in Denver. Watkins has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Chris Jones returned as a full participant after missing Wednesday’s practice with a groin issue.