Norm Stewart Classic, high school’s premier hoops tournament, canceled

The Norm Stewart Classic, high school basketball’s biggest event in Missouri, has been canceled for 2020. The event features 48-straight hours of basketball and had 47 teams on the schedule, but due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers canceled the event.

Norm Stewart said at a press conference Thursday it was better to safe than sorry.

“We got to the point where there are so many states involved and their organizations,” Stewart said, “so we just decided we’re going to postpone it and put it off.”

Stewart says organizers are looking ahead to the second week of December 2021 for the next event.