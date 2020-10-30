LaRussa can still manage, but will the Sox players respect him? (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Tony LaRussa, who last managed the St. Louis Cardinals to their most recent World Series in 2011, was named manager of the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The 76-year old LaRussa got his managerial start with the Sox in 1979 at the age of 34.

LaRussa, with 2728 wins, needs 36 more wins to move into 2nd all-time for managerial wins ahead of John McGraw. Connie Mack has 1,003 more wins than LaRussa.

Next season Mike Matheny and the Royals meet the Sox in Chicago for their home opener on April 8th. Interleague play, the Cardinals play the Sox in Chicago May 24-25-26. Hear the hot takes from TLR and the hot questions on this podcast!