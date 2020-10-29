Cards’ Mozeliak admits mistake in trading Randy Arozarena to the Rays

“I will own that. That’s on me. You need to know your own players. We will revisit how we rank our own players and make sure that we don’t have something like this happen again.” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak took ownership of a trade that sent Randy Arozarena to the Tampa Bay Rays and left Cardinals fans vocal about letting such a talent get away from the organization.

Arozarena was traded by the Cardinals with Jose Martinez and 2020 supplemental first-round pick to the Rays for Matthew Liberatore (minors), Edgardo Rodriguez (minors) and 2020 supplemental second-round pick.

The 25-year old Arozarena set all-time records for the most hits (29) and home runs (10) this postseason. He tied the record for extra-base hits with 14 and was two short of the runs record. His batting average was .377.

It should also be noted, that Arozarena played in more games and had more plate appearances than any of the other previous record holders in those categories.

Arozarena 29 hits in 86 plate appearances

Pablo Sandoval 26 hits, 78 plate appearances in 2014 with San Francisco

Arozarena 10 home runs in 86 PAs

Corey Seager, this year’s World Series MVP had 8 homers in 80 PA.

Barry Bonds in 2002…8 HRs in 74 plate appearances

Nelson Cruz in 2011…8 HRs in 70 plate appearances

Carlos Betran in 2004…8 HRs in 56 plate appearances

Major League Baseball expanded the number of teams eligible in the playoffs adding additional games to the postseason.