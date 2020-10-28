Rockhurst HS Football must forfeit district game vs Joplin due to COVID-19

A positive COVID-19 case within the Rockhurst High football program has ended the Hawklets’ season. Rockhurst will have to forfeit Friday’s district quarterfinal game against Joplin. The school released a statement Tuesday evening explaining that a confirmed positive test is prompting a two-week quarantine period for the rest of the team. The team’s first year coach Terry Donohoe told Spectrum Sports who broke the story, “We are reeling. This is hard to stomach. I am sick for our kids and their parents. I am thankful we got to play the games we did.”

