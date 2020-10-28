Koenig vs. Lavender Missouri Senate race is expected to be a close one

Missourinet

Republican state Senator Andrew Koenig of Manchester is running for re-election in the 15th Senatorial District against Democrat and current state Representative Deb Lavender of Kirkwood.

Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester

The affluent district includes Ballwin, Chesterfield, Fenton, Glendale, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and Wildwood. Though redrawing of the legislative boundaries each decade has shifted the district a little, Republicans have held that seat for at least the past 20 years.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R-Glendale, previously represented the 15th.

Koenig, who served from 2009-2016 in the Missouri House, is also a member of the Senate’s Conservative Caucus. He owns a construction company specializing in roofing and painting. He is also a licensed insurance adjuster.

He is running on a platform that includes:

*Being a pro-life advocate
*Removing barriers to adoption
*Lowering taxes
*Cutting government waste
*Fighting against tax cuts to big businesses
*Supporting strong public schools and safe neighborhoods

Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood

Lavender is a member of the House Budget Committee. She has been a state Representative since 2014. She owns an outpatient physical therapy clinic.

Her platform includes:

*Expanding Medicaid
*Additional funding for public education
*Protecting women’s access to abortion
*Investing in citizens instead of corporations
*Supporting background checks for all gun sales

