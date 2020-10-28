Koenig vs. Lavender Missouri Senate race is expected to be a close one

Republican state Senator Andrew Koenig of Manchester is running for re-election in the 15th Senatorial District against Democrat and current state Representative Deb Lavender of Kirkwood.

The affluent district includes Ballwin, Chesterfield, Fenton, Glendale, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and Wildwood. Though redrawing of the legislative boundaries each decade has shifted the district a little, Republicans have held that seat for at least the past 20 years.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R-Glendale, previously represented the 15th.

Koenig, who served from 2009-2016 in the Missouri House, is also a member of the Senate’s Conservative Caucus. He owns a construction company specializing in roofing and painting. He is also a licensed insurance adjuster.

He is running on a platform that includes:

*Being a pro-life advocate

*Removing barriers to adoption

*Lowering taxes

*Cutting government waste

*Fighting against tax cuts to big businesses

*Supporting strong public schools and safe neighborhoods

Lavender is a member of the House Budget Committee. She has been a state Representative since 2014. She owns an outpatient physical therapy clinic.

Her platform includes:

*Expanding Medicaid

*Additional funding for public education

*Protecting women’s access to abortion

*Investing in citizens instead of corporations

*Supporting background checks for all gun sales

