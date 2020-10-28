Kansas City making a hard push to land NBA’s Raptors

On Tuesday morning, I posted the story of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tweeting in favor of Kansas City hosting the NBA’s Toronto’s Raptors for one season if the only Canadian team in the league could not play in their home city due to Coronavirus travel restrictions. KC Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted back at Patrick that the city was working on it.

Tuesday afternoon, the Mayor updated fans that with the help of both Missouri and Kansas legislators, he was reaching out to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to present his case for why Kansas City would be a good home (albeit temporary) for an NBA team.

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Missouri U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II signed the letter from Lucas to the league, where the Mayor points out that Kansas City sports fans would be eager to cheer on the Raptors.

We heard you might need a temporary home for the upcoming @NBA season, @Raptors. We’d love to have you in Kansas City. Mayor Lucas and members of the KS and MO delegation today encouraged the NBA and Raptors to select Kansas City as the team’s host city for the 2020-21 season: pic.twitter.com/knyUEwYBlX — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) October 27, 2020

Louisville and Buffalo are cities that are also considered potential sites.