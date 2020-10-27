Patrick Mahomes pushing for an NBA team to come to Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes has already brought another Super Bowl title to Kansas City…oh and a Whataburger! Now Mahomes has his eyes set on bringing the NBA to KC. With travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic, the Toronto Raptors are looking for an arena in the states to play their home games for next season. There’s a report that Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center is considered a possibility.

Mahomes caught onto this and tweeted “Bring them to KC!”

Bring them to KC! 💪🏽 https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

Mayor Quinton Lucas was paying attention. He replied to Mahomes tweeting “Working on it!” The NBA’s Kings moved from Kansas City to Sacramento in 1985.

The NBA’s Kings moved from Kansas City to Sacramento in 1985. We know Kansas City is a great “college” basketball town. The College Basketball Experience and Hall of Fame is attached to T-Mobile Center (formerly Sprint Center) in the Power and Light District. The town hosts the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournaments. Kansas City will soon host another NCAA Men’s Regional Finals. No other city has hosted more NCAA basketball tournament games then Kansas City.

We know the town supports the Chiefs, we’ve seen the massive crowds show up when the Royals are winning and Sporting KC sells out every soccer match when there isn’t a pandemic. Even if it’s limited seating, the KC Metro would support an NBA team even if it’s for one year. For those who didn’t attend the game, you can bet TV viewership would be pretty good. It’s a great P.R. move for Kansas City to show the league they could support expansion since the NHL expanded chose Seattle.