Missourians need to bring ID to polling locations

Missouri voters must bring one form of ID with them to the polls next Tuesday, for the November election.

That can include your voter ID card from your county clerk’s office, a government-issued photo ID like a driver’s license, or a current utility bill or bank statement. It can also include a paycheck.

If you don’t have an ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R), who campaigned on a platform of photo ID in 2016, expressed disappointment in May that a photo ID requirement was stripped out of a final absentee ballot bill.

Missouri polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet